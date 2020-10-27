Check your ballot for the Quincy Park District’s referendum

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Quincy Park District has a referendum that will be a question on the ballot for Adams County residents. The big question is whether residents think the Park District should sell Lenane Park.

Officials said the reasoning behind the referendum, is this park unlike others doesn't attract residents.

Lenane Park is composed of a parking lot and several boulders around the perimeter, not a bench or picnic table in sight.

Quincy Park District board president, John Frankenhoff, said the proceeds could be used elsewhere to enhance other parks.

"Really this isn't utilized. This property has never been used as a traditional park, maybe we should consider selling it. We've got a lot of other improvements going on, on this part of town in other parks. So the board came to the conclusion that yeah, we should try to sell it," Frankenhoff said.

Frankenhoff said if it passes the process will begin at the first of the year.

At the first of the year, probably in February or March, there will be a public auction. So everyone is invited to attend. But we do know that the bidding will start at sixty-five thousand. We have a pledge in writing from a nearby landowner who said he'd pay sixty-five thousand for it," Frankenhoff said.

If the referendum passes, the property will go to auction with a starting bid of sixty-five thousand dollars. If it fails, then the Park District will continue to maintain the property.