County fairs discuss possible state relief

DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -- County fair organizers from across the state of Iowa met virtually Tuesday night to discuss what they need to do to access some of the $6 million earmarked to help fairs who've suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee County Fair board member and former president Brock Westfall said the Zoom meeting will be a large one.

"There's going to be a person from every county fair, I believe there are 106 county fairs, some counties have two," he said.

"So there's a meeting tonight to go over the application, what exactly is involved and what there is out there for us to be able to obtain and try to recoup some of our loss."

He said the Lee County Fair is one of the larger fairs in the region, attracting 20,000-25,000 people and bringing in anywhere from $120,000 to $150,000.

But organizers said they had to limit this years fair to just a livestock showing without spectators.

Westfall said the relief will be useful to make their usual payments and prep for next year's fair.

"We have to put forward the money in the spring or early summer before the fair starts because everybody wants their money up front before they show up," he said.

Officials said applications for aid need to be in By 5 p.m. on November 16.