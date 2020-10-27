Graber and Kurtz square off in 83rd district race

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -- Voters will decide whether incumbent Democrat Jeff Kurtz or Republican challenger Martin Graber will represent Iowa's 83rd House district on November 3.

Kurtz said the problems facing Lee County this year are the same ones from two years ago, especially when it comes to working people.

"People are not making enough money," he said. "Wages are low and a lot of times they're not enough for people to even live on."

Kurtz said when it comes to the coronavirus, more also needs to be done to meet the needs of the people.

"Every time I talk to a state agency, we hear we're understaffed or underfunded," he said.

"We've been running surpluses in this state for seven straight years now. We should not be understaffed and underfunded."

Graber agrees COVID-19 will continue to be a problem for Lee County.

"I think we've still got to make sure we're addressing it properly and I do think we've turned a corner," Graber said.

He said economic development is the centerpiece of his campaign.

"We need to make sure our economy is growing and better than it was five years ago," Graber said.

"Unfortunately because of things done or not done in the past, actually our economy is actually declining."

