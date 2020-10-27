Lack of meat a struggle to feed families at food pantries

As more families struggle to put food on the table, local food pantries are making adjustments to make sure they can provide that food.

Some food pantries, like Horizons are finding it hard to get meat due to COVID-19 related backlogs at meat processing plants.

The executive director said they've had farmers come in who want to donate animals, but can't because of the backlog.

"Farmers were actually having to euthanize livestock, and would've instead rather donated it to food relief organizations," Sarah Stephens said. "The processing is so backed up because of COVID, it was a challenge to actually get the meat processed."

She added that one of the most expensive things to buy for a pantry is meat.

"We work hard to make sure that our meals are protein-packed, and protein is always one of the most expensive parts of a meal," Stephens said. "Sometimes that is difficult to come by, and if we're not fortunate enough to get it donated then we actually do have to purchase it."

The best and easiest way to help out? Just give money.

If you'd like to donate, CLICK HERE