‘Magic Tree House’ books to be adapted into graphic novels

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Mary Pope Osborne is preparing her million-selling “Magic Tree House” series for a new adventure. She is teaming with playwright Jenny Laird and the illustrators-sisters Kelly Matthews and Nichole Matthews to adapt her work for graphic novels. The first release will be an adaptation of the first “Magic Tree House” book, “Dinosaurs Before Dark.” It’s scheduled for May 4. Future editions are to come out every six months. Random House Books for Young Readers says Osborne’s series has sold more than 140 million copies worldwide since it began in 1992. Osborne says she hopes her books inspire kids with a love of reading and history.