Man sitting a kitchen table in Chicago hit by gunfire, dies

8:56 am Illinois news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man died early Tuesday when a stray bullet entered a home on Chicago’s far south side and struck him as he sat at a kitchen table. When gunfire erupted outside the home about 1:45 a.m., police say the 41-year-old man was struck in the chest by a bullet that passed through a window in the home . Chicago police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the West Pullman neighborhood. No arrests were made and the shooting remains under investigation.

Associated Press

