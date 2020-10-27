Man sitting a kitchen table in Chicago hit by gunfire, dies

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man died early Tuesday when a stray bullet entered a home on Chicago’s far south side and struck him as he sat at a kitchen table. When gunfire erupted outside the home about 1:45 a.m., police say the 41-year-old man was struck in the chest by a bullet that passed through a window in the home . Chicago police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the West Pullman neighborhood. No arrests were made and the shooting remains under investigation.