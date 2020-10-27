Medicare finalizing coverage policy for coronavirus vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Trump administration official says Medicare will cover the yet-to-be approved coronavirus vaccine free for older people under a policy change expected to be announced soon. The coming announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services aims to align the time-consuming process for securing Medicare coverage of a new vaccine, drug or treatment with the rapid campaign to have a virus vaccine ready for initial distribution as early as the end of 2020. It’s questionable under normal circumstances if Medicare can pay for a drug that receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The new policy will try to resolve that. The official spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity to discuss a pending regulation.