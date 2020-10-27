NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Raniere, a self-improvement guru whose organization, NXIVM, attracted millionaires and actors among its adherents, was sentenced Tuesday to 120 years after convictions that he turned some followers into sex slaves branded with his initials.

The court proceeding in Brooklyn culminates several years of revelations about the organization, which charged people thousands of dollars for self improvement courses.

Those people included Hollywood celebrities and others willing to endure humiliation and pledge obedience for Raniere’s vision of how to pursue perfection.

Prosecutors said Raniere, 60, led what amounted to a criminal enterprise. Co-conspirators helped recruit and groom sexual partners for him.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS Associated Press