One Good Thing: Wickedly creative pandemic trick-or-treating

CINCINNATI (AP) — The favorite American festivity of Halloween trick-or-treating is being tested by the pandemic, and people are rising to the challenge in creative ways that are both safe and fun. Dropping candy down a 7-foot chute. Flinging family-size candy bars to them via mini-catapults, “Game of Thrones” style. Or scattering candy at social distances across the front yard, or putting it in Easter egg containers. The National Retail Federation’s surveys indicate Halloween spending and participation will be down a little this year. But it reports that many of those who are participating plan to spend more.