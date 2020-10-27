 Skip to Content

Pedestrian crossing suburban St. Louis street hit, killed

8:20 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman has died after being hit by a car as she crossed a suburban St. Louis street, and the driver of the car has been arrested. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Monday night in Lemay, just south of St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Latrishia Kent, of Fenton, was crossing South Broadway when she was hit by a car. Investigators say the force of the impact threw Kent into a parked car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says the 23-year-old male driver from St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content