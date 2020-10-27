Pedestrian crossing suburban St. Louis street hit, killed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman has died after being hit by a car as she crossed a suburban St. Louis street, and the driver of the car has been arrested. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Monday night in Lemay, just south of St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Latrishia Kent, of Fenton, was crossing South Broadway when she was hit by a car. Investigators say the force of the impact threw Kent into a parked car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says the 23-year-old male driver from St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident.