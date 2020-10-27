Police investigating shooting death of man in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in front of a Dollar General store. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the city’s Fairground neighborhood. Officers called to the scene found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A sedan had crashed into a parking lot across the street from the store, and witnesses told police the victim had been in the sedan. Police have not yet released the name of the man killed, and no arrests have been reported. The death marked the 216th homicide in St. Louis this year, compared with 164 homicides by this time last year.