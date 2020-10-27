Philadelphia police shooting of Black man sparks unrest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife, sparking violent protests that police said injured 30 officers and led to dozens of arrests. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon as officers responded to a call for a person with a weapon. Police spokesperson Tanya Little said officers who arrived ordered the man to drop the knife. Video of the fatal confrontation posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at the man, later identified as Walter Wallace. He walks toward the officers as they back away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him. Both officers then fired several times. Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the shooting late Monday into early Tuesday.