Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is bringing the Trump administration’s anti-China campaign to Indian Ocean islands considered particularly at risk for what American officials allege is Chinese exploitation. Pompeo is visiting Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Wednesday to press the two countries to be on guard against potential predatory lending and investment by China. Even before Pompeo arrived in Sri Lanka, China had fired back at the U.S. message, accusing Washington of bullying. Pompeo is making his case less than a week before the American election in which President Donald Trump is seeking paint his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, as weak on China.