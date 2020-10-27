Quincy Medical Group Play Of The Week Nominees: Monday (October 26)
You Can Cast Your Vote For Your Favorite QMG Play Of The Week Nominee:
- Palmyra's Brayden Madden Records A Big Sack vs. Centralia.
- Hannibal's Drake Dudley Blocks A Field Goal Attempt vs. Battle.
- Monroe City's Joshua Talton Scored A TD On An 11-Yard Run vs. Highland
- Monroe City's Carly Youngblood Makes A Sensational Catch In The State Semi's vs. Penny
- Hannibal Soccer Standout Karson Westhoff Nets A Goal vs. Fulton
The Winner Will Be Announced On Sunday During WGEM Sports At Ten!