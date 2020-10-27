Retailers hire holiday help to help adjust to COVID-19 shopping trends

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Holiday hiring is changing as shopping continues to be an everchanging experience throughout this pandemic.

Store managers said they're making adjustments when hiring holiday help to meet a different kind of demand.

The shelves at the Quincy Farm and Home Supply are stocked and ready for holiday shoppers.

However, store manager Leon Obert said the busiest time of the year will look different.

"Curb-side pick up has been a big growing thing for us the last several months," Obert said. "We look for it to be expanding through the holiday season as well."

To meet the demand in the warehouse during the holidays, Obert said he's hired more help.

"We're actually doing quite a bit of holiday hiring this year," Obert said. "With the COVID going on, we're preparing ourselves if there would be an outbreak in the store, that we would have coverage to continue the Christmas season."

Obert said the seasonal help will focus on the uptick in online sales they expect to see.

"We actually did a lot of hiring in the warehouse the past couple of months," Obert said."We've added people to our ecommerce site to help with that."

For those looking to holiday shop in the store, Obert said they're constantly cleaning and encouraging shoppers to wear a mask and keep your distance.

"We're hoping to keep everyone as protected as we can and still have a good Christmas season," Obert said.

He said because COVID has forced adjustments, he hopes his holiday help won't be temporary.

"We did do a lot of extra hiring in the store here," Obert said. "My employee count is up considerably. I'm finalizing a few additional employees yet this week. Hopefully, I'll have everything well completed by the end of the week, as far as those hiring needs."

Obert said he has filled all holiday help positions, as of right now.