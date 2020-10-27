Scotland county COVID-19 spike: 1 out of 3 test positive

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- Local health officials say they're seeing the largest spike in cases since the beginning of the pandemic with a seven day positivity rate of 34.5%.

Dr. Jeffrey Davis, Scotland County Hospital Chief of Medicine, says this spike in cases may affect the hospital's resources.

"For us to have the resources of nursing staff to dedicate to take care of those COVID positive patients or patients that we have or under investigation waiting for their results to come back, does put a strain on the rest of the patients that we're taking care of and the nursing staff to take care of them," Davis explained.

Lynette Vassholz, the Scotland County Public Health Administrator, says people are forgetting how serious the disease is.

"There's some people from our very first cases that are still having problems with it. There still having chest pain and the shortness of breath," Vassholz said.

She says they have 11 active cases in the county with 2 in the hospital.

"On top of that, we have the 23.3% that is second time testers that is still showing positive or they come back negative, but that is still high within the last seven days."

Davis says this spike in cases is alarming.

"We did drop below that 10% positivity rate here about a month or so ago and we thought things were getting a little bit better, but here in the last few weeks we've seen a significant increase," Davis added.

Davis says they've switched back to no visitors in their acute care clinic.

He says people need to remember three key things, wash your hands, wear a mask and social distance.

Officials say if you suspect you need to get tested, you must call their hotline number first at 660-956-6820.

A nurse will assess your symptoms and if needed, they test you at the hospital's Acute Care Clinic at 450 East Sigler Avenue, Memphis, Missouri.