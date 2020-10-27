Southeastern FFA students recognized at national level

AUGUSTA, Ill. (WGEM) -- FFA students at Southeastern high school attended the National FFA Convention virtually on Tuesday.

Southeastern High School has five projects in the top three at the 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo.

For sophomore Summer Ramsey, making it to finals this year means everything.

“I’m so excited. It’s a lot of work to get here, so it's nice to know. Last year, I didn't get in the top three, so this year I’m pretty excited," Ramsey said.

Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Bryan Schullian said it’s a process making it to the top three.

“At the national level, paperwork is graded and scored. And then if they score high enough, if they’re in the top-10 then they make it on to be a national finalist at the national convention. So our students, we had seven projects that made it to be a national finalist. All seven had to submit a video and then all of those were scored. And once all scored were tabulated they then shared with us who made it in the top three. And as I said five of our projects made the top three," Schullian said.

Schullian said the praise goes to the students and the science club.

“We are really really blessed with a phenomenal science club and our science club advisors. I can’t begin to tell you how many hours they spend getting students prepared and ready for their science projects," Schullian said.

The students received three awards. Two projects got second place, and one project placed third.