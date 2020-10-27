T-Mobile offers up yet another TV streaming service

Yet another service provider is jumping into the TV streaming wars. This time it’s T-Mobile and its TVision service with live news, entertainment and sports channels, starting at $10 a month. It launches for T-Mobile postpaid subscribers Nov. 1 and all customers next year. T-Mobile says it’s aiming to offer a simpler and and cheaper service for people dissatisfied with cable. But it’s entering a crowded field of competing streaming services that are also aiming to do just that. And most have found it difficult to sustain low prices over time.