Tanzanian opposition party says police kill 3 ahead of vote

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) — A major opposition party in Tanzania is accusing police of shooting dead three citizens amid unrest over alleged fraud on the eve of the country’s presidential election. The ACT Wazalendo party also says police in the semi-autonomous island region arrested its Zanzibar presidential candidate. A police official in Zanzibar city confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press but gave no details. Tanzanian President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term in Wednesday’s vote, and opposition parties and human rights groups have expressed concern that the vote is already compromised in favor of the ruling party.