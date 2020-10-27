UN urges Libyan rivals to implement cease-fire, pursue peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the permanent cease-fire agreement signed by the rival sides in Libya and calling on the parties to implement it and “show the same determination in reaching a political solution.” The U.N.’s most powerful body also welcomed Monday’s virtual meeting of the U.N.-recognized government and its eastern-based rivals in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and looked forward to an in-person meeting of the body that will hold political talks in Tunisia on Nov. 9. Acting U.N. envoy Stephanie Williams announced the cease-fire agreement on Friday. It demands all foreign fights leave in 90 days.