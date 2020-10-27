Warming Trend
There is growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Zeta will drop it's heavy rain south of the viewing area Thursday. If the current trends stay intact we may only see a few scattered showers for Quincy and southward. North of that line will likely not see any rain at all.
After Zeta exits the Midwest we will continue to see a slow warming. There is some uncertainty just how warm it will be on Halloween, but it's safe to say we will not have a repeat of last year's Halloween snow. Current modeling shows temperatures on Saturday warming to near 60°. Whether that is 58° or 62° is the question. That warm up ends briefly on Sunday but picks right back up on Monday with temps trending to the low 60's on election day.