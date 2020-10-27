WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 23) Palmyra Panthers Head Coach Kevin Miles Offers Insight On CCC Showdown Against Centralia On “Football Friday Night”

The (8-0) Palmyra Panthers will be involved in a Clarence Cannon Conference heavyweight battle on this "Football Friday Night!" PHS is set to play host to undefeated Centralia at 7:00 PM in the Flower City.

The "Orange and Black" would like nothing better than to avenge last seasons 10-7 loss against CHS in a big way this evening in front of their home town fans. We'll check in with Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles and get his thoughts on the highly anticipated contest.