WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 27) Holy Trinity Volleyball Ready To Face Familiar Foe Tonight And Western Illinois Lady Leathernecks Selected To Finish 3rd In The Summit League In Preseason Hoops Poll

The Lady Crusaders of Holy Trinity will face Burlington Notre Dame once again this evening on the prep volleyball court. This time the stakes for the Nikes and HTC will be high as the winner will advance in the Class 1A Region 8 State Playoffs while the loser will head home the season. We'll have a preview of the highly anticipated battle on the hardwood in the Hawkeye State.

On the prep soccer pitch earlier today, the Canton Tigers returned to action against Father Tolton Regional Catholic on their home pitch. We'll have an update on the contest that's being played in snowy conditions in "The Hawkeye State."

The Culver-Stockton volleyball and soccer teams are facing more scheduling challenges thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. We'll have an update on what the Wildcats are currently facing coming up from Canton, Missouri.

In Macomb, the Western Illinois women's basketball team received a little good news from the Summit League. News that may serve as motivation for WIU and their coaching staff once the hoops season gets underway on the college hardwood. We'll have the story.