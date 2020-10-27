 Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 26) Holy Trinity Catholic Volleyball Team Falls In 5 Sets On Their Home Court And The Canton Tigers Come Up Short On The Soccer Pitch In The Snow

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
3:03 am High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

High School Volleyball (Monday)

Class 1A Region 8 Semifinals

Burlington Notre Dame 3

Holy Trinity Catholic 2

MSHSAA Class 3 District 6 Semifinals

Bowling Green 0

Winfield 3

High School Soccer

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 6

Canton 3

National Football League

Monday Night Football

Chicago Bears 10

LA Rams 24

Bears Fall To (5-2) On The Season

Chicago Will Host The Saints On Sunday At Soldier Field

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

Related Articles

Skip to content