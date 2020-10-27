WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 26) Holy Trinity Catholic Volleyball Team Falls In 5 Sets On Their Home Court And The Canton Tigers Come Up Short On The Soccer Pitch In The Snow
High School Volleyball (Monday)
Class 1A Region 8 Semifinals
Burlington Notre Dame 3
Holy Trinity Catholic 2
MSHSAA Class 3 District 6 Semifinals
Bowling Green 0
Winfield 3
High School Soccer
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 6
Canton 3
National Football League
Monday Night Football
Chicago Bears 10
LA Rams 24
Bears Fall To (5-2) On The Season
Chicago Will Host The Saints On Sunday At Soldier Field