WGEM Sports At Ten Saturday (Oct. 24) Monroe City Lady Panthers Return To The Softball Dirt In Search Of A Berth In The Class 2A State Championship Game

The Lady Panthers of Monroe City fight to keep their state title dreams alive as they return to the post-season dirt against Penney. We'll have Class 2A Final Four highlights headed your way from Hamilton, Missouri where "Panther Nation" came out in full force to support the "Black and Gold" in their biggest game of the season.

Also, some of the premier high school cross country runners throughout the "Land of Lincoln" were in action in Liberty today during IHSA Class 1A Regional competition. We'll have highlights and details on the day's top performers from Macomb, West Hancock, and Rushville-Industry as well as a number of other programs across the state.

In the college football ranks, Iowa, Iowa State, and Missouri were all in action on the gridiron this Saturday. We'll fill you in on the 1 program that was able to pull out a victory.