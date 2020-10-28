108 infants died in 2019 from unsafe sleep environments

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- When you put a child to sleep at night, are you sure you're doing it the right?

108 infants in Illinois under the age of one died as a result of being put to sleep unsafely in 2019 according to the the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness month and Maternal Child Educator, Brandi Venvertloh says factors like co-sleeping, crowded cribs, wrong sleep positions and high room temperatures raises the risk of your child dying from an unsafe sleep environment.

"The most instances that I've seen personally, where the parent or whoever has rolled over on the child or the bedding in the larger bed has gotten over the child to suffocate," Venvertloh explained.

Venvertloh says parents can proactively follow the ABC's to reduce the chance of this happening to your child.

She says babies should sleep alone, on their backs, in a bare crib.