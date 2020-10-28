Adams Co. reports 22nd COVID-19 related death, 85 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported Wednesday the COVID-19 related death of an Adams County female resident in her 80's.

The health department also reported a new daily high of 85 test-positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The latest death brings the Adam County total of COVID-19 related deaths to 22.

Adams County currently has a total of 2023 positive cases of COVID-19 with 236 of those being active.

43 individuals are hospitalized in Adams County with 8 of those being in the intensive care unit.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 13.57%.