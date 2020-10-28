Albania hosts online Balkan anti-Semitism forum

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has held an online forum against anti-Semitism, the first time such a meeting has been staged in the Balkans. Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting, Prime Minister Edi Rama called anti-Semitism “a threat to our own civilization.” The Balkans Forum Against Anti-Semitism was organized by Albania’s Parliament in partnership with the New York-based Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) and the Jewish Agency for Israel. It was held online due to the virus pandemic. Last week Albania’s parliament unanimously approved the definition of anti-Semitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which describes hate speech and other acts that discriminate against the Jewish people or the state, their properties or religious objects.