Cardinals decline $12.5M option for INF Kolten Wong

The St. Louis Cardinals have declined Kolten Wong’s $12.5 million option, making the Gold Glove second baseman a free agent. The 30-year-old Wong will receive a $1 million buyout. Wong, a first-round pick in the 2011 draft, made his big league debut in 2013 and spent his first eight seasons with St. Louis. Wong hit. 265 with a homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened season, helping the Cardinals make the playoffs for the second straight year. They were eliminated by San Diego in the NL wild card round.