Chiefs’ Kelce continues to evolve into all-around tight end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce had just three catches for 31 yards last week, yet he had every bit the profound impact on the Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout win over the Denver Broncos that he had the previous week in Buffalo. That’s even without the two touchdown receptions he had against the Bills. Kelce is still defining himself eight years into a career that has already produced five trips to the Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl title. He was once considered merely a pass-catching superstar in the mold of Jimmy Graham and Rob Gronkowski. But now the 31-year-old Kelce has emerged as a do-everything cog in the Chiefs’ dynamic offense.