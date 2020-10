CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored on a header in the 65th minute, leading the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Philadelphia has won five of its last six matches and leads the MLS with 44 points. Chicago is winless in its last three. Kacper Przybylko scored on a penalty kick for the Union in the 28th minute. It was his first goal in five matches.