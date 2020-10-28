Deutsche Bank sees profit of $363 million as costs fall

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Deutsche Bank made a profit of 309 million euros in the third quarter. That means the bank’s bottom line has been in the black for three straight quarters now. CEO Christian Sewing says that’s proof his restructuring effort is paying off in lower costs and in making earnings more reliable. The profit compared to a loss of 832 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. The Frankfurt-based bank said it saw lower losses from selling off unwanted assets or businesses. And revenues improved at its investment banking division.