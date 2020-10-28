Dissolved Thai party leaders decry possible legal charges

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders of a popular Thai political party dissolved by the courts eight months ago are warning that a reported plan to charge them with a crime could inflame the country’s current political crisis. Executives of the former Future Forward Party were responding to Thai media reports that the state Election Commission has decided to file charges alleging that they violated the Political Parties Act by accepting a large loan from the party’s leader. The party’s reformist positions and popularity had been an irritant to the government and the conservative forces in Thai society that back the administration.