Feds release details about deadly skydiving crash in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal officials have released documents that provide details about a 2019 skydiving plane crash that killed 11 people in Hawaii. The public docket contains reports from a National Transportation and Aviation Administration investigation into the crash. The plane, which crashed on Oahu’s north shore on June 21, 2019, was the aircraft’s fourth of five scheduled skydiving trips that day. The reports included testimony from people who had varying accounts of the crash pilot’s flight habits.