Gardner Denver pushes to bring jobs back to community

QUINCY, I'll. (WGEM) -- The recent merger between Ingersoll-Rand and Gardner Denver could bring more jobs to the Tri-States.

Gardner Denver's Quincy facility has seen a reduction of staff in past years.

But now, production manager Sam Parks said new local jobs could be on the way after February's merger with Ingersoll Rand.

"Manufacturing has always been a tremendous part of our community. And a one hundred and fifty years Gardner Denver has been apart of that. So we're excited about our future and bringing more jobs and more products to Quincy," Parks said.

GREDF President Marcel Wagner said the merger will benefit help the cities' economics."

“A marriage that’s going to benefit Quincy and Adams County and our residents. And also provide opportunities for our students for years to come.

Parks said he's excited about a renewed focus on employees.

“The company has made the kind of unique step of making all employees owners. So they did a stock grant and everybody now within the company that was employed during that date is now an owner in the company. So have a vested interest in the success and were all working together and engaged on growing our company."

A longtime local manufacturer optimistic about the future.