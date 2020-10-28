Gase will again have Loggains call Jets’ plays on offense

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets’ struggling offense will again be in Dowell Loggains’ hands this week. Coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday that his offensive coordinator will call plays for the second straight game after Loggains oversaw the offense in an 18-10 loss last Sunday to Buffalo. The Jets will hope for a better result. They got off to a promising start under Loggains against the Bills by scoring 10 points on their first three possessions. But they failed to do much of anything after that and put up just 4 total yards in the second half.