Homeowners insurance premiums could be better soon in Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- It's time to call your insurance agent if you own a home in certain areas of Northeast Missouri.

One fire department there just earned a better rating from the Insurance Services Office, or ISO that might translate into savings on homeowner's insurance.

When firetrucks roll through the doors of the Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District garages, they are now more effective than they were in the past according to their new ISO rating

"It's important for the public's safety, the sooner we can get to the fire with the water, the sooner we can start the fire attack and hopefully save lives in property," said Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District Chief Mike Dobson.

He said they are getting to people sooner, and that translated last month into a higher ISO rating from 8-b to 6, with 1 being the best.

The rating company took many things into account like their personnel, equipment like new gas analyzers, and even their partnership with New London Fire Department.

If we can get a fire in either of our districts, we both get toned, which means we have twice as much water going to any one fire at one time," said Dobson.

"There are many factors that go into your homeowners premium, but in general you can say an ISO rating that improves with your fire department is gonna improve your rates for your homeowners," said Local insurance agent Craig Spratt.

Spratt said any time a change like this happens, or you make upgrades to things like your roof or electrical system, it's a good idea to check in with your agent.

"Any time you get your annual premium, it's a good time to sit down and just read it, take 5 minutes to read that renewal notice says to you, and if you see anything that doesn't look right, call in," said Spratt.

Dobson said insurance agents have told him the ISO upgrade could save homeowners hundreds of dollars a year depending on the cost of their home.

He said they hope to keep improving the fire department to increase those savings.

"So there's a possibility we could look to our voters in the future sometime to help us out," said Dobson.

Those who own homes within 5 miles of 'Hannibal Rural Fire Protection' district stations are the ones most impacted by the change.

Dobson said insurance companies that don't use ISO ratings to determine premiums might lower their rates to stay competitive.

While the initial judgment on their ISO change happened several months ago, it didn't take effect until September 1st.

That means it could take longer for some homeowners to see changes on their insurance.