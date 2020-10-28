Hospital Report for October 26, 2020

Here's the hospital report for Monday October 26, 2020

DEATHS

Graveside funeral services and burial for 87 year old Paul Tasco of LaGrange, Missouri will be held Thursday, at 12:00 pm at the Marks Cemetery in LaGrange, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 9 until 11 a.m. at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri.

Dale Farlow, 90, of St. Vincent's Home in Quincy, died Saturday. Arrangements are pending at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point.

Mary Elizabeth Cramsey Starman, 97, of Ursa, passed away at Friday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Mendon.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Jack and Jessica Jones of Quincy had a boy

Zachary Crose and Kayla Engle of Quincy had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None