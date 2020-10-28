Hospital Report for October 27, 2020

Here's the hospital report for Tuesday October 27, 2020

DEATHS

Anita Duffy, 79, of Loraine, passed away Monday morning at the Maple Grove Memory Care of Hancock Village in Carthage. Services will be at 6:00 p.m., Thursday at the Loraine United Methodist Church in Loraine.

Lola Holtschlag, 89, of Quincy, passed away at Blessing Hospital last Thursday. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Cemetery in Quincy.

Nancy E. Ringlien, 89, of Quincy, passed away Friday morning at Curtis Creek in Quincy. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration.

Shena “Kathy” Wright, 62, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

David William Unland, 62, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at Saturday morning at Levering Regional Heathcare Center in Hannibal…There will be no services at this time.

Carol Sue Vogel, 71, of Liberty, died on Saturday in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Linda Viar, 67, of Hannibal passed away friday night at Hannibal Regional Hospital. There will be no services at this time.

Amy Swinderman, 32, of Hamilton died Saturday in a crash in Nauvoo. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk.

Sharon Cockrell, 78 of Keokuk died Sunday at Unity Point Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk.

BIRTHS

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None