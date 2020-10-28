Hospital Report for October 28, 2020

Here's the hospital report for Wednesday October 28, 2020

DEATHS

Joy Porter Briscoe, 80 of New London, Missouri passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Funeral arrangements are pending with the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

George Brown, 86, of Marblehead, Illinois, passed away at 8:06 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Dominyck Hubbard, 21, of Keokuk died Monday at University Hospital in Iowa City. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Vigen Memorial Home is in charge of the arrangements.

BIRTHS

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Ross Hull and Caitlin Richardson of Barry, Illinois had a boy.

Seth and Katie Roig of Pittsfield had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None