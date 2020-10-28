How to prevent house fires during the winter

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- As we head into cold weather, you may be thinking about lighting up the fireplace, but is yours ready for the season?

In 2019, chimney fires, were one of the most common causes of house fires, according to National Fire Protection Association.

"I was sitting here watching the football game. In the second half the fire had been going for a while…and the smoke wasn't drawing out of the chimney it was coming back in," Bruce McDonald said.

When homeowner, Bruce McDonald smelled a strong smoky smell coming from his chimney, he knew something was wrong.

"Luckily we had made this appointment a while back. We had a fire in our fire place in the basement and it didn't draw very well last Saturday," McDonald added.

Miller's Up the Chimney Sweeping and Inspection Owner, Cole Miller says being up to date on your chimney sweeps can prevent your house from catching on fire.

"The less of that unburned, that combustible creosote is up there, the less chance of a flue fire," Miller explained.

Miller, who is also a firefighter says he goes by the National Fire Protection Association standards and recommends you get your chimneys professionaly swept once a year.

"So it's going to do two fold," he added. "It's going to remove that harmful creosote and help the system work more efficiently like it's supposed to."

McDonald gets his chimney swept regularly and will continue to do so.

"Just to make sure that everything's safe before we start using it and its especially important now that I've got my little grandson living here temporarily."

Miller recommends all homeowners with a chimney or not, to have working smoke detectors and a fire extinguisher on hand.

He says it's not only proactively protecting your home, but it could also save your life.