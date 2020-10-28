In Florida’s Old South, a new political battleground emerges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The last time Florida’s Duval County voted for a Democratic presidential contender, it was 1976 and the candidate was Jimmy Carter. Now it’s Joe Biden who’s hoping to break through, while President Donald Trump defends once solidly Republican turf. As a sign of the region’s importance, Republicans and Democrats have invested heavily to woo voters in Jacksonville, which is one of Florida’s largest metropolitan areas. Barack Obama twice lost Duval County, and Hillary Clinton did, too. But when a Democratic gubernatorial candidate won the county two years ago, it energized Democrats hoping to make political strides in a place emerging from its Confederate heritage to become a battleground within a battleground.