Key Missouri congressional race seen as referendum on Trump

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As the two candidates in a closely watched Missouri congressional race spar over health care and law and order issues, experts agree that above all else, the contest is largely a referendum on President Donald Trump. Democrat Jill Schupp is challenging four-term incumbent Republican Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd District, a suburban St. Louis district that hasn’t elected a Democrat since 1990. The district is wealthier and better-educated than the rest of Missouri, and even Republican political watchers say it’s the sort of district that has been moving away from the GOP and particularly from Trump.