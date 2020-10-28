 Skip to Content

Key Missouri congressional race seen as referendum on Trump

10:59 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As the two candidates in a closely watched Missouri congressional race spar over health care and law and order issues, experts agree that above all else, the contest is largely a referendum on President Donald Trump. Democrat Jill Schupp is challenging four-term incumbent Republican Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd District, a suburban St. Louis district that hasn’t elected a Democrat since 1990. The district is wealthier and better-educated than the rest of Missouri, and even Republican political watchers say it’s the sort of district that has been moving away from the GOP and particularly from Trump.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content