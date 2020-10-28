Knox County R-1 students plant trees

EDINA, MO. (WGEM) -- K-12 Students at Knox County R-1 School District got their hands dirty on Wednesday planting trees on the school lawn.

The trees were donated by Lion Electric after Knox County purchased their electric bus.

Apart of the deal was for Lion electric to purchase trees for the district and help students plant them.

Superintendent Andy Turgeon said the new landscape came at the perfect time.

"Well, it just turned out we'd been looking to plant more trees on our campus. So this was the perfect opportunity, so they came down and are going to help us plant some trees."

The next step for Knox County will be receiving their new electric bus and transforming a current diesel bus into a project for the students.