Lebanon, Israel hold 2nd round of maritime demarcation talks

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and Israel have held a second round of U.S.-mediated talks over their disputed maritime border and agreed on a third meeting. Local news reports described the meeting Wednesday as “serious and heated” as the two sides got down to technicalities. They said the Lebanese delegation pushed for an additional 1,430 square kilometers (550 square miles) to be included in Lebanese territory. The U.S. has been mediating the issue for about a decade, but only earlier this month was a breakthrough reached on an agreement for a framework for U.S.-mediated talks.