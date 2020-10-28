Poles join nationwide strike in revolt over abortion ruling

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — People across Poland are vowing to stay off their jobs as part of a nationwide strike called to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged fetuses. The nationwide strike Wednesday comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have been taking to the streets over the ruling and Poland’s deeply conservative leadership. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party and the most powerful politician in the country, accused protesters of seeking “to destroy Poland.” Kaczynski called on his party’s supporters to defend churches “at any cost.” One critic called his words an incitement to violence against the protesters by far-right groups.