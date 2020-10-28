Pompeo says AES of US, PetroVietnam to sign $2.8B LNG deal

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. energy firm AES and PetroVietnam plan to soon sign an agreement on a $2.8 billion liquefied natural gas project. Pompeo made the comments in pre-recorded remarks Wednesday to a business conference taking place in Vietnam. AES and its Vietnamese partners have been gradually ramping up efforts to develop a hub for importing LNG from the U.S. in Son My, Vietnam, over the past several years. The U.S. has been seeking to increase American investments in Asian energy, infrastructure and telecoms and has nearly 60 potential projects worth $185 billion, Pompeo said without giving details.