Potential COVID-19 exposure at Hancock Co. Voter Registration Office

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Hancock County Health Department reported on Wednesday a potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Hancock County Voter Registration Office on the first floor of the Hancock County Courthouse.

Health officials state that based on the information known and guidance from CDC, this has been determined to be a low-risk exposure.

Officials state anyone who went to the voter registration office between last Friday and Tuesday are considered low-risk contacts.

Although the risk of COVID-19 from this exposure is considered to be low, officials stated those involved are asked to self-monitor for the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

Health officials advise that if you develop fever, cough and/or shortness of breath within 14 days of this exposure, you should do the following:

Stay home while ill (self-isolate). Practice social distancing by avoiding public places and gatherings.

Contact your health care provider to determine if medical evaluation is needed. Since COVID-19 illness is mild in 81% of persons, you may not need to be seen or tested. Please do not show up at your provider’s office or the Emergency Department without calling ahead.

Do not travel on commercial conveyances, such as airplanes, trains, subways, and buses, until you are no longer symptomatic.

The Hancock County Health Department reports it has been doing contact tracing and has provided quarantine and isolation guidance to those directly affected.