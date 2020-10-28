Pritzker: much of west central Illinois (Region 3) will likely begin mitigations over the weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Gov. JB Pritzker reported Wednesday during his weekly COVID-19 briefing that resurgence mitigation efforts in Region 3 would likely begin this weekend.

"Region 3 which encompasses Quincy, Springfield, and much of west central Illinois has now seen two days in a row of a positivity rate reaching 8%. Meaning the third day, tomorrow, would equal mitigations beginning in the region over the weekend if that happens," said the governor.

Region 3 includes Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, and Scott counties.

On Tuesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a 7-day positivity rate of 8% for Region 3. That increased to 8.1 on Wednesday.

According to IDPH if a region has three consecutive days averaging greater than or equal to an 8% 7-day positivity rate, the region will be placed under restrictions.

As of Wednesday morning 8 of the state's 11 regions were either scheduled to be, or were currently placed under mitigation restrictions.

It is expected that these mitigation measures would include the following:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools or polling places.

For more information on Illinois regional COVID-19 resurgence criteria, click here.

RELATED:

COVID-19 restrictions starting Saturday in Lake and McHenry Counties (Region 9)

Illinois Region 3 hits 7-day positivity rate of 8%

2 more regions in Illinois to face COVID-19 restrictions

Half of all Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

Pritzker announces more restrictions for Northwestern Illinois (Region 1)

Pritzker: Illinois State Police now alerted to patrol regions with heightened mitigations

Resurgence mitigations to take effect in Illinois Regions 7 and 8