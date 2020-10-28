Rain Misses Most

Our next weather systems will combine with remnants of Hurricane Zeta to bring a little rain to the southern tier of counties in our viewing area. The heavy rain will be along and south of I-70, with decreasing rain totals as you progress northward to the Tri-States. Areas of north of a Shelbyville to Quincy to Mt Sterling line will see little to no rain. Breezy conditions are also expected Thursday afternoon with gusts of 25-30 mph. Friday will still be cooler than normal but with clear conditions and plenty of sunshine. A mild and breezy day is in the works for Halloween with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to near 60. It will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon.